Students from classes 21-10 are set to graduate Thursday from Vance Air Force Base in Enid.
Gen. Jeffrey L. Harrigian is the graduation speaker during the first Class 21-10 ceremony of 18 students, set for 10 a.m. Thursday in the base auditorium. The second ceremony for AU students is set for 1 p.m.
Friday is an Air Education and Training Command Family Day, scheduled in conjunction with Memorial Day. Most of the base will be off.
Harrigian is the commander, U.S. Air Forces in Europe; commander, U.S. Air Forces Africa; commander, Allied Air Command, headquartered at Ramstein Air Base, Germany; and director, Joint Air Power Competence Centre, Kalkar, Germany.
He is responsible for the air and missile defense of 29 NATO alliance member nations while commanding U.S. airpower across more than 19 million square miles. This area includes 104 countries in Europe, Africa, Asia and the Middle East, the Arctic, Atlantic and Indian Oceans, which includes more than a quarter of the world’s population and generates more than a quarter of the world’s gross domestic product.
Harrigian was commissioned in 1985 as a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy, from which he graduated with a bachelor's degree in political science. In 1996, he received a master's degree in aeronautical science from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Fla.
He has served in a variety of flying and staff assignments, including deputy director for Strategy, Plans and Assessments, U.S. Forces-Iraq, in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and as chief of the Joint Exercise Division at NATO's Joint Warfare Center, Stavanger, Norway.
He has flown combat missions in support of operations Just Cause, Desert Storm and Inherent Resolve. He also served as the commander, U.S. Air Forces Central Command, Combined Force Air Component Commander U.S. Central Command, Southwest Asia. Prior to his current assignment, Harrigian was the deputy commander, U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa, Ramstein AB, Germany.
Harrigian is a command pilot with more than 4,100 hours in the F-22, F-15C, A/OA-37 and MQ-1 aircraft.
