The following students were awarded during graduation ceremonies May 27 and June 4.
Class 21-10
T-1
Academic Award: Capt. Paul G. Smith
Leadership Award: 2nd Lt. Zachary A. Lindsey
Flying Training Award: Capt. Russell G. Markosky
Distinguished Graduate: Capt. Russell G. Markosky
AETC Commander’s Trophy: Capt. Russell G. Markosky
General Risner Award: 2nd Lt. Kevin C. Schluterman
T-38
Academic Award: 2nd Lt. Jack W. Smith, 2nd Lt. Kelsey E. Flannery
Leadership Award 2nd Lt. Jack W. Smith
Flying Training Award 2nd Lt. Jack W. Smith
Distinguished Graduate 2nd Lt. Jack W. Smith
AETC Commander’s Trophy 2nd Lt. Jack W. Smith
General Risner Award 2nd Lt. Jack W. Smith
Class 21-10 AU
T-6
Academic Award: 2nd Lt. Anthony J. Ricci
Leadership Award: Maj. Benjamin C. Trembath and 1st Lt. Matthew Q. Breen
Flying Training Award: 2nd Lt. James V. Maier
Distinguished Graduate: 2nd Lt. James V. Maier and Capt. Michael A. Blea
AETC Commander’s Trophy: 2nd Lt. James V. Maier
Wingman Award: 2nd Lt. Samuel K. Ward, 2nd Lt. Christian J. Brandon
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.