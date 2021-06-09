The following students were awarded during graduation ceremonies May 27 and June 4.

Class 21-10

T-1

Academic Award: Capt. Paul G. Smith

Leadership Award: 2nd Lt. Zachary A. Lindsey

Flying Training Award: Capt. Russell G. Markosky

Distinguished Graduate: Capt. Russell G. Markosky

AETC Commander’s Trophy: Capt. Russell G. Markosky

General Risner Award: 2nd Lt. Kevin C. Schluterman

T-38

Academic Award: 2nd Lt. Jack W. Smith, 2nd Lt. Kelsey E. Flannery

Leadership Award 2nd Lt. Jack W. Smith

Flying Training Award 2nd Lt. Jack W. Smith

Distinguished Graduate 2nd Lt. Jack W. Smith

AETC Commander’s Trophy 2nd Lt. Jack W. Smith

General Risner Award 2nd Lt. Jack W. Smith

Class 21-10 AU

T-6

Academic Award: 2nd Lt. Anthony J. Ricci

Leadership Award: Maj. Benjamin C. Trembath and 1st Lt. Matthew Q. Breen

Flying Training Award: 2nd Lt. James V. Maier

Distinguished Graduate: 2nd Lt. James V. Maier and Capt. Michael A. Blea

AETC Commander’s Trophy: 2nd Lt. James V. Maier

Wingman Award: 2nd Lt. Samuel K. Ward, 2nd Lt. Christian J. Brandon

