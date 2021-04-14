Nineteen Class 21-08 students will graduate at 10 a.m. Friday in the Vance Air Force Base Auditorium.
Guest speaker will be Col. James J. Muniz, liaison officer of United States Transportation Command to United States Strategic Command, Offutt AFB, Neb.
Muniz is responsible for coordinating air refueling and air lift missions in support of Department of Defense global deterrence and strategic options.
Muniz was previously commander of the 71st Operations Support Squadron at Vance.
Muniz graduated from the Texas A&M University in 1997 with a Bachelor of Science in Bio-Medical Science.
He was commissioned in 1999 through Officer Training School where he was a Distinguished Graduate. He attended Specialized Undergraduate Pilot Training at Laughlin AFB, Texas.
Following SUPT, he was assigned to the 350th Air Refueling Squadron, McConnell AFB, KS, flying the KC-135R and was one of the few receiver qualified aircraft commanders. His next assignment was instructing SUPT in the T-1 at Laughlin AFB, Texas, where he was chief of Functional Check Flight and an evaluator.
Following that, he was assigned to the 351st Air Refueling Squadron, RAF Mildenhall, England, flying the KC-135R once again and was chief of Operations Group Training. He was selected in USAFE’s Air Operations Center as chief of Tanker Operations and later on the HQ USAFE staff as deputy Chief of Staff at Ramstein Air Base, Germany.{img style=”opacity: 0.8; padding: 0px; margin: 0px;” src=”chrome-extension://pccckmaobkjjboncdfnnofkonhgpceea/images/loading.gif” /}
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.