T-1

• Academic Award: 2nd Lt. Matthew D. Hill

• Leadership Award: 2nd Lt. Sinead K. Kirnan

• Flying Training Award: 2nd Lt. Ian M. Scott

• Distinguished Graduates: 2nd Lt. Ian M. Scott, 2nd Lt. Matthew D. Hill

• AETC Commander's Trophy: 2nd Lt. Ian M. Scott

• General Risner Award: 2nd Lt. Eric L. Leverenz

T-38

• Academic Award 2nd Lt. James B. McMahon

• Leadership Award Capt. Christina M. Bowen

• Flying Training Award 2nd Lt. James B. McMahon

• Distinguished Graduate 2nd Lt. James B. McMahon

• AETC Commander's Trophy 2nd Lt. James B. McMahon

• General Risner Award 2nd Lt. John C. Maggos

