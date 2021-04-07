T-1
• Academic Award: 2nd Lt. Matthew D. Hill
• Leadership Award: 2nd Lt. Sinead K. Kirnan
• Flying Training Award: 2nd Lt. Ian M. Scott
• Distinguished Graduates: 2nd Lt. Ian M. Scott, 2nd Lt. Matthew D. Hill
• AETC Commander's Trophy: 2nd Lt. Ian M. Scott
• General Risner Award: 2nd Lt. Eric L. Leverenz
T-38
• Academic Award 2nd Lt. James B. McMahon
• Leadership Award Capt. Christina M. Bowen
• Flying Training Award 2nd Lt. James B. McMahon
• Distinguished Graduate 2nd Lt. James B. McMahon
• AETC Commander's Trophy 2nd Lt. James B. McMahon
• General Risner Award 2nd Lt. John C. Maggos
