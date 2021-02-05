Eight T-38 students of Specialized Undergraduate Pilot Training Class 21-05 are set to graduate at 10 a.m. today, in the Base Auditorium at Vance Air Force Base.
The T-1 portion of SUPT Class 21-05 graduated along with the students of Class 21-04.
Maj. Gen. Jeannie M. Leavitt, Director of Operations and Communications, Headquarters Air Education and Training Command, Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, will speak at the graduation ceremony today.
Leavitt is responsible for the world’s largest training organization, providing initial skills, undergraduate flying, post graduate combat crew and supplemental training for over 300,000 Air Force, joint and international personnel at 65 Air Force and Department of Defense locations.
Leavitt provides “strategic vision, policy, guidance and advocacy to build, operate, secure, defend and extend the Air Force portion of the Department of Defense global network,” according to her bio, and “executes force development policy to ensure the training, education and experiences of total force Airmen achieve desired competencies to meet U.S. Air Force needs, providing the right Airman in the right place at the right time.”
Leavitt entered the Air Force in 1992 after earning her bachelor’s degree in aerospace engineering from the University of Texas and her master’s degree in aeronautics and astronautics from Stanford University. She earned her commission as a distinguished graduate of the Air Force ROTC program.
Leavitt has served in a variety of flying, staff and command assignments and has commanded at the flight, squadron and wing level. She is a graduate and former instructor of the U.S. Air Force Weapons School and is a command pilot with more than 3,000 hours.
Leavitt spent a short stint at Vance Air Force Base, as a T-38 Instructor Pilot Upgrade Trainee, in March to July 1993.
