Air Force Chaplain (Maj.) Tony King retired from active duty during a ceremony held in the Vance Chapel Sanctuary Friday, April 7. The retirement was officiated by the Air Force Chief of Chaplains, Chaplain (Maj. Gen.) Randall Kitchens.
King’s finale job for the active force was as deputy wing chaplain for the 71st Flying Training Wing at Vance Air Force Base.
A reception followed the retirement ceremony in the Chapel Community Activity Center.
King provided some observations on his military career.
Why did you join the Air Force?
“It was definitely God's calling for me to join the Air Force. I was already pastor of a local church, but after 9/11, God definitely called me to serve both Him and my country.”
What's your best memory of your first assignment?
“My first assignment was Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas. In my second year there, we had a large group returning from deployment. I was humbled and honored to plan a chapel service to welcome them home and provide much needed spiritual support.”
What are three reasons you would recommend the Air Force as a career?
“First, the personal feeling of serving our great country is incredible. Second, there are huge benefits that come with service to include great medical care, education, and of course, the retirement benefits. And last, if you are going to serve in the military, you can't beat the Air Force. It is the best.”
What advice would you give an airman or lieutenant just starting their Air Force career?
“Learn everything you can about your job, as well as the job you want.”
What is the biggest change you've witnessed in the Air Force?
“The number of uniform changes over the last 20 years.”
