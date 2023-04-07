Enid native and retired fighter pilot, Air Force Lt. Col. Bill “Shortfinger” Schwertfeger, was a prisoner of war in Vietnam for 407 days. He was freed from captivity and returned to the United States on March 28, 1973.
In celebration of the 50th anniversary of his repatriation, Team Vance hosted a variety of events March 31, to include the first basewide roll call, a missing man formation flown by T-38C Talons from the 25th and 560th Flying Training Squadrons at Vance Air Force Base and a ceremonial piano burning.
A roll call is a tradition that dates to World War I. At the end of the day, the squadron commander would summon all pilots and take roll for accountability. Those not in attendance were considered missing in action or killed in combat.
To ease the loss, many pilots would share drinks, songs and stories about their fallen comrades. Today, roll call is less about accountability, and more about fostering camaraderie.
During the celebration of the 50th anniversary of Schwertfeger’s repatriation, a Vance flying unit flew the missing man formation.
“The missing man formation is an aerial salute that recognizes the loss of a wingman,” said Maj. Michael Wurth, executive officer at the 71st Flying Training Wing and organizer of the repatriation ceremony.
“The formation reminds us of the dangers of combat aviation and the sacrifices that every pilot is asked to make in order to protect our freedom,” Wurth said.
The evening’s events honored those who never made it home from war and celebrated a hometown hero who did, Wurth said.
“I hope our instructor and student pilots are inspired to serve honorably and fight for their country, while recognizing our war heroes and taking the opportunity to meet these gentlemen and learn from the best,” Wurth said.
Daniel LeClaire, 71st Flying Training Wing historian at Vance, said the origins of the piano burning are lost in history. According to LeClaire, whose doctorate degree is in British military history of the 19th century, the tradition to honor fallen pilots likely began with the Royal Air Force during World War II.
A pilot, whose name will forever remain a mystery, was a very skilled piano player, LeClaire said. And after every mission the unit would meet at a club where he would play a few songs and toast beers for fallen comrades.
At some point the piano player was killed in combat, and to prevent anybody less talented from playing that piano, his fellow pilots took it outside and burned it in his memory. At that time, the fledgling Army Air Corps worked closely with the Royal Air Force, so many of their traditions became the traditions of today’s Air Force.
Since Schwertfeger’s graduation from pilot training at Vance in 1968, the buildings have changed, but the product that they produce is still the world’s greatest pilots, he said.
“When I look at our flag, I see the red stripes that remind me of the blood others have shed in defense of our great nation,” Schwertfeger said. “Should we be asked, we are willing to make the ultimate sacrifice and give our lives so that others might live in freedom.
“The past 12 years that I have been working with Team Vance, have given me the opportunity to mentor and mold our future Airmen to be all they can be,” Schwertfeger said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.