Capt. Shanae Caker (left), assigned to the 114th Fighter Squadron, Kingsley Field, Oregon, and retired Air Force Lt. Col. Bill “Shortfinger” Schwertfeger, take a look at a 114th FS F-15 Eagle on the flightline at Vance Air Force Base. Team Vance hosted a variety of events that evening in celebration of Shortfinger’s 50-year anniversary of his repatriation from the Hanoi Hilton. (U.S. Air Force Photo Airman 1st Class Christopher Ornelas Jr.)