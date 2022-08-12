VANCE AIR FORCE BASE — As gas prices fluctuate, the MILITARY STAR card is offering steady savings, including 5 cents off per gallon at the Vance Air Force Base Exchange Gas Station.
“Gas support is a significant quality-of-life service, and the MILITARY STAR card is a great tool to mitigate rising pump prices,” Vance Air Force Base Exchange General Manager Charles Eaves. “The MILITARY STAR card’s everyday fuel discount keeps Vance Air Force Base drivers, and their budgets, on track.”
It matters where the military community fills up. Cardholder savings add up when refueling at the Vance Exchange Gas Station, as drivers save 5 cents per gallon and earn 2% in rewards points on purchases.
Last year, MILITARY STAR cardholders saved more than $3 million at Exchange pumps, part of the $408 million in value the MILITARY STAR card provides the military community annually.
Other MILITARY STAR card benefits include:
• 10% off at Exchange restaurants.
• 10% off all first-day purchases for new accountholders.
• Free shipping on all ShopMyExchange.com orders.
• The lowest flat-rate APR among store cards — rate is offered to all cardholders upon account approval.
• No annual, late or over-limit fees.
• Reduced-interest deployment plan with no payments required for eligible cardholders.
The MILITARY STAR card also strengthens the hard-earned benefits of Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families by reducing the costs of bank-issued credit card transactions fees, savings that add up to millions of dollars a year at Exchanges worldwide. These savings are critical to improving critical military quality-of-life programs, as 100% of Exchange earnings are reinvested in the military community.
