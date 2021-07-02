Eighteen civic leaders from Air Mobility Command, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, visited Vance Air Force Base on June 16-18.
Hosted by Col. Jay Johnson, commander of the 71st Flying Training Wing, the civic leaders were sponsored by Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost, AMC commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Brian Kruzelnick, AMC command chief.
The purpose of the trip was to show high-level civilians how and where Air Force pilots are trained, and the rigors students and instructor pilots go through over the course of a daily mission.
During their stay, they toured the flying portions of the base, including the air traffic control tower, simulators and contracted aircraft maintenance.
They capped off their first day with Enid, civic leaders and Vance’s Partners in the Sky at a downtown dinner.
The second day saw the visitors enjoying breakfast with Vance Airmen and lunch with student pilots before shadowing the ground portion of a T-6 Texan II training sortie. They stepped through each portion of an actual mission before proceeding to the aircraft and observing pre-flight checks before the aircraft’s departure.
The tour concluded with hands-on demonstrations with airsickness/spatial disorientation simulators and survival briefings in addition to immersive and virtual reality cockpit simulators.
“We were delighted to host Gen. Van Ovost and her team,” said Johnson. “Airpower begins at Vance Air Force Base, and since 80% of our instructor pilots come from AMC, ensuring civic leaders understand the criticality of our mission and can communicate it, is vitally important.”
