The 71st Medical Group at Vance Air Force Base transitioned to Military Health System Genesis, the Department of Defense’s new electronic health record system, March 19.
MHS Genesis is a health record system which delivers data to healthcare teams wherever patients receive treatment. Whether it’s at a medical facility within the DOD or Department of Veterans Affairs, the record will stay with the service members from the time of their enlistment through veteran status.
The MHS Genesis Patient Portal will replace TRICARE Online. Patients also can access their online health record by using their common access card or Defense Finance and Accounting Service account credentials.
The portal will provide 24/7 secure access to personal health information to include lab results, prescription refills, secure messages with care teams and more.
Modernizing the electronic health record will improve the continuity of care for patients. In preparation for this new system, the entire health care team has been training on the system for months.
With the 71st MDG transition to MHS Genesis, patients can expect an increase in wait times and a reduction in available appointments as healthcare teams adapt to new workflows.
When services are not available on base family members and retirees can visit TRICARE authorized urgent care centers without a referral. Active duty must receive a referral for all off base care by calling the Nurse Advice Line at (800) 874-2273, Option 1.
Pharmacy beneficiaries should have prescription refills on hand or look into using a TRICARE network retail pharmacy or the mail-order service. For more information on home delivery, visit https://www.tricare.mil/homedelivery.
Patients using Lab/Radiology/Immunizations services may experience longer wait times while staff adjusts to the new processes.
