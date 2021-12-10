Thirty student pilots with Undergraduate Pilot Training Class 22-03 AU at Vance Air Force Base received their wings during a graduation ceremony Dec. 3 in the base auditorium.
Brig. Gen. Chris Amrhein, 19th Air Force vice commander at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph in Texas, was graduation speaker.
Amrhein has been in his present position since August.
He assists the commander in management and execution of the Air Education and Training Command flying training mission, from initial screening to advanced combat crew training.
The 19th Air Force is composed of more than 36,000 personnel, with 1,608 aircraft assigned to 17 wings. The 19th Air Force executes more than 45% of the Air Force’s annual flying hour program. Training encompasses entry-level undergraduate, rotary wing and remotely piloted aircraft pilots, combat systems officers, advanced fourth- and fifth-generation fighter pilots, air mobility and special operations combat crew training.
Amrhein joined the Air Force in 1996 after graduating from the Reserve Officer Training Corps program at the University of Texas.
He has served in operational and training assignments, as well as commanding at the squadron and wing levels. He is a command pilot with more than 3,200 flight hours in the KC-135R/T, T-1A, T-6A, T-37B, E-3, MC-130H, MC-130J and F-15D.
His awards include the Legion of Merit with two oak leaf clusters, Bronze Star and Air Medal with two oak leaf clusters.
While at Vance, he checked on how UPT 2.5 has been implemented, saw how virtual reality simulators were being used and flew in a T-6A.
