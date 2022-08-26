The 27 members of Specialized Undergraduate Pilot Training Class 22-14 at Vance Air Force Base will receive their wings during a graduation ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday in the base auditorium.
They have completed training in the T-6A Texan II and will continue on at Vance in the T-1A Jayhawk or T-38C Talon.
Graduation speaker will be Gen. Mike Minihan, commander of the Air Mobility Command at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois.
AMC is U.S. Transportation Command’s air component and has a fleet of nearly 1,100 aircraft. The command encompasses 18th Air Force, U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center, 618th Air Operations Center, 17 wings and two groups.
The command has nearly 107,000 active-duty, Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve Airmen and members, providing command and control airlift, air refueling, aeromedical evacuation, global air mobility support and presidential and senior leader air transport.
Minihan joined the Air Force in 1990. He has commanded in garrison, crisis and combat, and at the squadron, wing and task force levels. He also held numerous joint, combined and Air Force staff assignments.
Prior to his current position, Minihan served as deputy commander for U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.
Minihan is a command pilot with more than 3,400 flying hours and qualifications in C-130, KC-10 and C-32 aircraft.
