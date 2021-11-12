The 26 members of Undergraduate Pilot Training Class 22-02 at Vance Air Force Base received their wings Nov. 5 at their graduation ceremony in the base auditorium.
The graduation speaker was Maj. Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, director of operations at U.S. Central Command, MacDill Air Force Base, Fla.
Grynkewich is responsible for developing contingency plans and assisting the commander with overseeing joint operations across a 20-nation area of responsibility covering Central and Southwest Asia.
Grynkewich received his commission in 1993 after graduating from the Air Force Academy.
He served as an instructor pilot, weapons officer and operational test pilot in the F-16 Fighting Falcon and F-22 Raptor. He has commanded at the squadron, wing and Air Expeditionary Task Force levels, and his staff assignments include service at Air Combat Command, U.S. European Command, Headquarters Air Force, and the Joint Staff.
Prior to his current assignment he served as deputy commander for operations for Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve.
Grynkewich is a command pilot with more than 2,300 hours. He has flown the F-16, F-22, B-1B, B-2A, B-52H, C-17A, E-9A, F-15D, F-15E, HH-60G, MC-12W, MQ-1B, MQ-9A, QF-4E, T-38A and TU-2S.
