Members of Undergraduate Pilot Training Class 23-13 at Vance Air Force Base will receive their wings during a graduation ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday in the base auditorium.
The 25 members of the class will continue their flight training in either the T-1A Jayhawk or the T-38C Talon at Vance.
Graduation speaker will be Col. John Masterson, 97th Operations Group commander, at Altus Air Force Base.
He is no stranger to Vance, having been stationed at the base two different times earlier in his career. February 2008 to April 2011 he was assistant director of operations and T-1 evaluator pilot for the 32nd Flying Training Squadron.
From November 2016 to August 2018, he was a T-1 instructor and operations officer for the 71st Student Squadron. Then, from August 2018 to May 2020, he was T-1 evaluator pilot and commander of the 3rd Flying Training Squadron.
In his current position as 97th Operations group commander, he is responsible for formal training of all KC-135, C-1, and KC-46 aircrew across all three Air Force components, qualifying and supporting more than 2,200 students annually.
Before that, Masterson was the director of operations, Mobility Operations Division, 618th Air Operations Center, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. He oversaw mission execution of mobility aircraft to meet U.S. Transportation Command validated taskings.
He is a 2001 graduate of the University of Idaho, where he was awarded his commission through AFROTC in May 2001. He earned his pilot wings at Columbus Air Force Base, Mississippi, in 2002.
Masterson is a command pilot with more than 5,000 hours of flight time, including 891 combat hours, in the T-37, T-1, C-17 and KC-10.
