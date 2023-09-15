Members of Undergraduate Pilot Training Class 23-14 at Vance Air Force Base will receive their wings during a graduation ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday in the base auditorium.
The 25 members of the class will continue their flight training in either the T-1A Jayhawk or the T-38C Talon at Vance.
Graduation speaker will be Brig. Gen. Jason Cripps, assistant adjutant general-air to Joint Forces Headquarters, Tennessee National Guard. He is responsible for advising and assisting the adjutant general-air on all Air National Guard issues. He helps oversee three ANG flying wings and three non-flying units comprised of about 3,000 personnel. He directs and implements the policies of senior Air Force, Air National Guard and state leadership.
Before his current position, Cripps was director of air operations, Joint Force Headquarters, Tennessee. He has served in various capacities throughout his career, including pilot, quality assurance officer and maintenance group commander. He has deployed to southwest Asia in support of operations and exercises.
He is a command pilot with more than, 3,000 hours in the C-130, KC-135R, C-17, T-37 and T-38.
