Members of Undergraduate Pilot Training Class 23-08 at Vance Air Force Base will receive their wings during a graduation ceremony Friday in the base auditorium.
The 25 members of the class have completed training in the T-6A Texan II and will continue on to train in the T-38C Talon or the T-1A Jayhawk at Vance.
Scheduled graduation speaker is Gen. Mark Kelly, commander of Air Combat Command at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, since August 2020.
As commander, he is responsible for organizing, training, equipping and maintaining combat-ready air, space, cyber and intelligence forces for deployment and employment while ensuring strategic air defense forces are ready to meet the challenges of peacetime air sovereignty and wartime defense.
ACC operates more than 1,000 aircraft, 35 wings, 12 bases and 1,336 units at more than 242 locations worldwide with 156,739 military and civilian personnel.
Kelly joined the Air Force in 1986, receiving his commission from the Air Force ROTC program at Southwest Texas State University. He earned his wings at Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas. He has commanded a fighter squadron, two fighter wings, an expeditionary wing and two numbered Air Forces.
Before his current assignment, Kelly was deputy chief of staff, Operations, Headquarters U.S. Air Force, Arlington, Virginia.
He is a command pilot with more than 6,000 flying hours, including more than 800 combat hours in fighter aircraft. He has flown the T-37, T-38, F-15E, F/A-18, F-16, F-35A and F-15EX.
His awards include the Distinguished Service Medal with oak leaf cluster, Defense Superior Service Medal with two oak leaf clusters, Legion of Merit with two oak leaf clusters, Distinguished Flying Cross with “V” device and oak leaf cluster and Bronze Star with oak leaf cluster.
