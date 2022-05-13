Twenty-five student pilots in Class 22-09 at Vance Air Force Base graduated during a ceremony May 6 in the base auditorium.
They now will go on to train in either the T-38C Talon or the T-1A Jayhawk.
Graduation speaker was Maj. Gen. Clark J. Quinn, assistant deputy commander, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central), at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina.
Quinn was 71st Flying Training Wing commander at Vance from June 2014 until June 2016.
In his current position, Quinn assists with development of contingency plans and execution of air operations for the 20-nation U.S. Central Command area of responsibility covering Central and Southwest Asia.
He received his commission in 1993 from Officer Training School. He is a command pilot with 3,000 flight hours in the T-38, F-16 and F-15E. He has flown in support of operations Southern Watch, Noble Eagle, Unified Protector and Enduring Freedom. He commanded at the squadron and wing levels and has held staff positions at combatant commands and at Headquarters Air Force. He also served as the United States Forces-Afghanistan assistant deputy commander for the Air and vice commander, Ninth Air and Space Expeditionary Task Force, Afghanistan, Resolute Support Headquarters, Kabul, Afghanistan.
Prior to his current position, Quinn was vice director, Strategy, Plans and Policy on the U.S. Central Command staff, MacDill AFB, Florida, where he assisted the director in developing sensitive operational plans, conducting a wide range of engagements and crafting policy and strategy to support the commander’s priorities across the CENTCOM area of responsibility.
