Members of Undergraduate Pilot Training Class 23-11 at Vance Air Force Base will receive their wings during a graduation ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday in the base auditorium.
The 24 members of the class will continue training in either the T-1A Jayhawk or the T-38C Talon at Vance.
Graduation speaker will be Col. Corey Simmons, who was 71st Flying Training Wing commander at Vance from July 2018 to July 2020.
Simmons is commander of 618th Air Operations Center (Tanker Airlift Control Center) at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. The 618th AOC (TACC) is responsible for operational planning, scheduling, directing and assessing a fleet of approximately 1,100 aircraft in support of combat delivery and strategic airlift, air refueling, global air mobility support and aeromedical operations around the world.
Before his current assignment, Simmons was chief of staff, Headquarters Air Mobility Command, Scott AFB.
Simmons commissioned into the Air Force in 1998 through the Reserve Officer Training Corps program at the University of Louisville, Kentucky, and earned a master’s degree in 2005 from George Washington University. He is a graduate of Air Command and Staff College and the Secretary of Defense Executive Leadership Development Program. He also is a Harvard University National Defense Fellow. After leaving Vance, Simmons served as commander of the 60th Air Mobility Wing, Travis Air Force Base, California.
He is a command pilot with more than 3,300 hours in airlift and trainer aircraft, including the T-37, T-38, T-1A, C-17A, KC-10A and C-5M.
