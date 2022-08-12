Twenty-three members of Class 22-13 at Vance Air Force Base pinned on their wings Aug. 5 in the base auditorium.
They graduated from Specialized Undergraduate Pilot Training 2.5 after about 29 weeks. They now will go on to fly either the T-1A Jayhawk or T-38C Talon.
Graduation speaker was Col. Patrick Wnetrzak, deputy director of operations, Headquarters, Air Force Special Operations Command, Hurlburt Field, Florida.
As DDO, he assists the director of operations on implementation of SOC’s operations units, which include 20,800 personnel, about 300 aircraft and $17 billion in assets.
Before his current assignment, Wnetrzak was commander, 1st Joint Special Operations Air Component at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
He is a 1999 graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy and has spent most of his career in special operations. He has flown missions supporting contingency operations over Iraq, Afghanistan, the Horn of Africa and the Philippines.
He is a command pilot with more than 5,100 hours in the B-1B, T-6A, F/A-18, PC-12, U-28A and MC-130H. His decorations include a Bronze Star, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal with oak leaf cluster and Air Medal with 17 oak leaf clusters.
Award winners for Class 22-13 were:
Academic Award: 2nd Lt. Donovan K. Vesey.
Leadership Award: 2nd Lt. David R. Brink and 2nd Lt. Alexander H. Yares.
Flying Training Award: 2nd Lt. Dustin B. Drummer.
Top Wingman Award: 2nd Lt. Dylan T. Martinez and 2nd Lt. Carson A. Veale.
Distinguished Graduate: 2nd Lt. Dustin B. Drummer and 2nd Lt. Joseph P. Panka.
AETC Commanders Trophy: 2nd Lt. Joseph P. Panka.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.