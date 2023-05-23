Members of Undergraduate Pilot Training Class 23-10 at Vance Air Force Base will receive their wings during a graduation ceremony at 10 a.m. Thursday in the base auditorium.
Graduation is on Thursday due to the AETC Family Day on Friday leading into the Memorial Day weekend. Military members and most government civilian employees are off Friday.
The 22 members of the class will remain at Vance and train in either the T-38C Talon or the T-1A Jayhawk.
Graduation speaker will be retired Lt. Gen. David Krumm. His daughter, 2nd Lt. Katherine Krumm, is receiving her pilot wings with Class 23-10.
He also went through Undergraduate Pilot Training at Vance, from June 1990 to August 1991.
David Krumm was commander, Alaskan Command, U.S. Northern Command; commander, 11th Air Force, Pacific Air Forces; and commander, North American Aerospace Defense Command Region, North American Aerospace Defense Command, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska.
As commander of Alaskan Command, he was the senior military officer in Alaska, responsible for integration of all military activities in the Alaskan joint operations area, in command of more than 21,000 active-duty and reserve forces from all services.
As commander of the Alaskan Region of the North American Aerospace Defense Command, he directed operations to ensure surveillance, monitoring and defense of the region’s airspace. He also was responsible for planning and execution of homeland defense operations.
As commander of 11th Air Force, he oversaw training and readiness of five wings and Air Force installations located in Alaska, Hawaii and Guam.
He was a distinguished graduate of the Air Force ROTC program at Auburn University.
He was a command pilot with more than 3,000 hours in the T-37, T-38, F-15C and F-22. He flew combat missions in support of Operation Southern Watch.
