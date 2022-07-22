Twenty-two members of Undergraduate Pilot Training Class 22-12 received their wings July 15 graduated during a ceremony in the Vance Air Force Base auditorium.
Speaker at the ceremony was Maj. Gen. Mark A. Weber, Air National Guard assistant to the commander, Pacific Air Forces, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii.
Pacific Air Forces is responsible for all Air Force activities spread over half the globe in a command that supports 46,000 airmen mostly serving in Japan, South Korea, Hawaii, Alaska and Guam.
In addition, Weber is chairman for the Director of the Air National Guard’s strategic planning system.
He earned his commission from the Air National Guard’s Academy of Military Science, Officer Training Program, at McGhee-Tyson Air Base, Knoxville, Tenn., in April 1992. He earned his pilot wings from the Undergraduate Pilot Training program at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas. He was a distinguished graduate in the B-1B and E-8C initial qualification programs.
Over his career, Weber has gained command experience serving in diverse leadership capacities at the squadron, group, wing and state level. His aviation career includes more than 3,900 flying hours in a variety of aircraft.
He has flown for then 600 combat and support hours support of Operations Provide Promise, Iraqi Freedom, Enduring Freedom and New Dawn.
Award winners
Academic Award: 2nd Lt. Josh Sullivan
Leadership Awards: 2nd Lt. Scott Connelly, 2nd Lt. Christopher Cashman
Flying Training Award: 2nd Lt. Joseph Pinkstaff
Distinguished Graduates: 2nd Lt. Joseph Pinkstaff, 2nd Lt. Josh Sullivan
AETC Commander’s Trophy: 2nd Lt. Joseph Pinkstaff
Wingman Awards: 2nd Lt. Scott Connelly, 2nd Lt. Cameron Smith
