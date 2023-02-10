Twenty-two students in Undergraduate Pilot Training Class 23-05 received their wings during a ceremony held Feb. 3 at Vance Air Force Base.
Having completed their initial aviation training in the T-6A Texan II, the newly pinned pilots will continue in either the T-1A Jayhawk or the T-38C Talon training aircraft at Vance.
Guest speaker was Maj. Gen. Albert Miller, director of training and readiness, deputy chief of staff for operations at Headquarters U.S. Air Force, the Pentagon. An Air Force Academy graduate, Miller earned his pilot wings at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, in 1993.
He has extensive experience in mobility operations, including airlift, tanker, command and control, and special operations. He is an Air Force strategist and served on U.S. Central Command, U.S Air Force Central Command, Air Mobility Command and Headquarters Joint Staff Command staffs. Prior to his current assignment, he served as chief of staff, Headquarters Air Mobility Command, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois.
Miller is a command pilot with more than 4,100 flying hours in the C-17A, KC-135R/T and C-12F.
Class 23-05 award winners were:
• 2nd Lt. Zachary Kennison received the Academic Award, the Flying Training Award, the Air Education and Training Command Commander’s Trophy and was a Distinguished Graduate.
• 2nd Lt. Roselen Rotello received the Leadership Award.
2nd Lt. Gavin Doering was a Distinguished Graduate.
2nd Lt. Johnathon Veta received the Wingman Award.
Also receiving their pilot wings during the ceremony were 2nd Lts. Ian R. Bell, Tanner Cedrone, Dylan Clements, Joshua Forte, Bradley George, Lauren Gulick, Collin Killins, Sydney Luke, Andrew Parry, Ethan Radcliff, Caleb Soo Hoo, Jacob Taylor, Joel Topps, Calista Torbenson, Mathew Warner, Connor Williams, Eric Womer and Eric Wunsch.
