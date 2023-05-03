Members of Undergraduate Pilot Training Class 23-09 at Vance Air Force Base will receive their wings during a graduation ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday in the base auditorium.
The 21 members of the class recently had their Drop Night, where they learned what aircraft they will be flying and where there follow-on assignments will be.
Graduation speaker will be Brig. Gen. Darren James, special assistant to the commander, Air Mobility Command, and serves as KC-46A Enterprise lead, Headquarters Air Mobility Command, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. He was 71st Flying Training Wing commander at Vance from June 2012 to June 2014. He also was a T-37 instructor pilot with the 8th Flying Training Squadron at Vance from February 1996 to March 1997.
In his current position, he in the single focal point for integration of all Air Mobility Command efforts in support of the fielding, employment and sustainment of the KC-46A. He assists the commander and subordinate directors in making informed decisions for the KC-46A enterprise, while ensuring continuity and timeliness of key messaging internal and external to Air Mobility Command.
Prior to his current assignment, James was director of operations, Strategic Deterrence and Nuclear Integration, Headquarters AMC, Scott AFB.
James received his commission from the U.S. Air Force Academy in 1990. He has served in multiple operational and training assignments. His notable staff assignments also include vice commander, 18th Air Force; deputy director, Operations and Plans Directorate, U.S. Transportation Command; U.S. Transportation Command liaison officer to U.S. Pacific Command; aide-de-camp to the 18th Air Force commander; and the Tanker Airlift Control Center deputy chief of the Tanker Allocation Division.
He is a command pilot and has logged more than 5,900 hours in the C-5, C-17, KC-135, T-1A and T-37, B-52H, B-1B, E-8C and RC-135 aircraft, including 425 combat hours.
