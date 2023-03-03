Members of Undergraduate Pilot Training Class 23-06 at Vance Air Force Base will receive their wings during a graduation ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday in the base auditorium.
Twenty-one students will receive their Air Force pilot wings. They then will continue training at Vance in either the T-1A Jayhawk or the T-38C Talon.
Graduation speaker will be retired Air Force Gen. Richard B. Myers, who was the 15th chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He attended pilot training at Vance from June 1965 to June 1966. He retired from active duty in October 2005.
As chairman of the JCS, he was the principal military adviser to the president, the secretary of defense and the National Security Council. By law, he also was the nation’s highest-ranking military officer. Prior to becoming chairman, Myers served as vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff for 19 months.
Myers commanded at all levels and served in significant staff positions throughout the Air Force. His largest commands included U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force at Yokota Air Base, Japan; Pacific Air Forces at Hickam AFB, Hawaii; and North American Aerospace Defense Command, U.S. Space Command and Air Force Space Command at Peterson AFB, Colo.
He joined the Air Force in 1965 through the ROTC program at Kansas State University. A command pilot, he had more than 4,100 flying hours, primarily in the F-4, F-15 and F-16, including 600 combat hours in the F-4.
