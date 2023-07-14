Members of Undergraduate Pilot Training Class 23-12 at Vance Air Force Base will receive their wings during a graduation ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday in the base auditorium.
The 21 members of the class will continue their training at Vance in the T-1A Jayhawk or the T-38C Talon.
Graduation speaker will be Lt. Gen. Russell Mack, Air Combat Command deputy commander. He was commander of the 71st Flying Training Wing at Vance from May 2010 to June 2012.
As ACC deputy commander, he assists the commander in organizing, training, equipping and maintaining combat-ready forces.
ACC operates more than 1,300 aircraft, 34 wings, 19 bases and has more than 70 operating locations worldwide with 98,000 active-duty and civilian personnel. When mobilized, the Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve contribute more than 700 aircraft and 53,000 people to ACC.
A graduate of the University of New Hampshire in Durham, Mack received his commission through the Officer Training School program in 1988. He flew with the Thunderbirds, the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, as right Wingman pilot.
He served as vice commander of the 52nd Fighter Wing, Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany; the 455th Air Expeditionary Wing while deployed to Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan; and Seventh Air Force, South Korea and Pacific Air Forces, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii.
Prior to his current assignment, Lt. Gen. Mack served as the assistant deputy chief of staff, Operations, Headquarter U.S. Air Force, the Pentagon, Arlington, Virginia.
He is a command pilot with more than 3,600 flying hours in the A/OA-10A/C, F-15E, F-16C/D, T-38A/C and T-37. He has combat tours in Operations Desert Shield, Desert Storm, Southern Watch and Enduring Freedom.
