Undergraduate Pilot Training 2.5 Class 22-08 graduated April 15 in the base auditorium at Vance Air Force Base.
The class, 21 pilots, received their wings after completing UPT 2.5 in the T-6A Texan II in about 29 weeks.
They now will move on to train in the T-1A Jayhawk or the T-38C Talon.
Graduation speaker was Col. Robert F. Haas Jr., 80th Flying Training Wing commander at Sheppard AFB, Texas. He was 71st Operations Group commander at Vance from July 2018 to June 2020. In that role, he supervised all flying activities at Vance, including training for more than 300 student pilots each year, more than 55,000 sorties annually and more than 80,000 flying hours each year.
The 80th FTW is the only internationally manned and managed undergraduate pilot training program in the world. It includes participants from 14 NATO nations.
Haas is a command pilot with more than 2,500 flight hours, including 248 combat hours in Operations Joint Guardian, Southern Watch, Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom. He has flown the F-117A, F-16, T-38C, AT-38B, T-38A and T-37B.
