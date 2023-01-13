Twenty members of Undergraduate Pilot Training Class 23-04 received their wings during a graduation ceremony held Jan. 6 at Vance Air Force Base.
Having completed initial aviation training in the T-6A Texan II, the newly pinned pilots will continue in either the T-1A Jayhawk or the T-38C Talon at Vance.
Guest speaker was Col. Jacob Thornburg, 22nd Air Refueling Wing vice commander at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. He earned his wings at Vance in 2001.
As 22nd ARW vice commander, Thornburg assists the commander in leading more than 3,500 active duty Airmen supporting global operations and U.S. Strategic Command’s operational plans. The wing is one of the Air Force’s three core tanker wings, providing in-flight aerial refueling to U.S. and allied aircraft.
Thornburg graduated from San Jose State University and received his commission as an ROTC distinguished graduate. Before his current position at McConnell, he was an Air Force Fellow at Harvard Weatherhead Center for International Affairs.
He is a command pilot with more than 3,600 hours in the T-1A, T-37B, KC-46A, C-40C and KC-135R/T/RT aircraft.
Class 23-04 award winners were:
• 2nd Lt. Alissa Till, Academic Award.
• Capt. Robert Fisher, Leadership Award and Distinguished Graduate.
• 2nd Lt. Caylen Dyni, Flying Training Award, Air Education & Training Command Commander’s Trophy and Distinguished Graduate.
• 2nd Lt. Stanford Hurley, Wingman Award.
