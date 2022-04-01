Twenty students finished Undergraduate Pilot Training 2.5 and graduated last week as the newest pilots at Vance Air Force Base.
Members of Class 22-07 completed 29 weeks of training in the T-6A Texan II. They now will continue training in either the T-1A Jayhawk or T-38C Talon.
Their graduation ceremony was March 25 in the base auditorium. Speaker was Col. Corey Simmons, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander at Travis Air Force Base in California.
Simmons assumed command of the 60th AMW in July 2020. Before that he was commander of the 71st Flying Training Wing at Vance. He was at Vance from July 2018 to July 2020.
With the 60th AMW, he is responsible for more than 26,100 active duty, Reserve and civilian personnel. The wing flies the C-5M Super Galaxy, KC-10 Extender and C-17 Globemaster III aircraft, providing airlift and aerial refueling.
Simmons graduated from Specialized Undergraduate Pilot Training at Columbus AFB, Miss., in July 2000.
He is a command pilot with more than 3,200 hours of flight time in the T-37, T-38, T-1A and C-17A aircraft.
