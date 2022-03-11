Two classes of student pilots at Vance Air Force Base graduated from the Undergraduate Pilot Training 2.5 program last week.
There were a total of 36 in the two classes who pinned on their wings, and they now will move on to fly either the T-38C Talon or the T-1A Jayhawk.
Class 22-05 and Class 22-06 graduated together on March 4 in a ceremony in the base auditorium.
Awards for Class 22-05
Academic Excellence: 2nd Lt. Kevin J. Yoshimoto
Leadership Awards: 2nd Lt. Geraud I. Sanders, 2nd Lt. Jacob B. Wilbers
Flying Training Award: 2nd Lt. Cade R. Cavanagh
Distinguished Graduates: 2nd Lt. Cade R. Cavanagh, 2nd Lt. Kevin J. Yoshimoto
AETC Commander’s Trophy: 2nd Lt. Cade R. Cavanagh
Wingman Awards: 2nd Lt. Ryan A. Neff, 2nd Lt. Daniel Woo
Awards for Class 22-06
Academic Award: 2nd Lt. Steven Goodpaster
Leadership Awards: Capt. Chris Baude, 2nd Lt. Steven Goodpaster
Flying Training Award: 1st Lt. Richard Evans
Distinguished Graduates: 1st Lt. Richard Evans, 2nd Lt. Robert Sood
AETC Commander’s Trophy: 1st Lt. Richard Evans
Wingman Awards: 2nd Lt. Matthew Fleckenstein, 2nd Lt. Brett Parsons
Flight Commander Awards: 2nd Lt. Bailey Ishler, 2nd Lt. Andrew Weber
