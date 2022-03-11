Two classes of student pilots at Vance Air Force Base graduated from the Undergraduate Pilot Training 2.5 program last week.

There were a total of 36 in the two classes who pinned on their wings, and they now will move on to fly either the T-38C Talon or the T-1A Jayhawk.

Class 22-05 and Class 22-06 graduated together on March 4 in a ceremony in the base auditorium.

Awards for Class 22-05

Academic Excellence: 2nd Lt. Kevin J. Yoshimoto

Leadership Awards: 2nd Lt. Geraud I. Sanders, 2nd Lt. Jacob B. Wilbers

Flying Training Award: 2nd Lt. Cade R. Cavanagh

Distinguished Graduates: 2nd Lt. Cade R. Cavanagh, 2nd Lt. Kevin J. Yoshimoto

AETC Commander’s Trophy: 2nd Lt. Cade R. Cavanagh

Wingman Awards: 2nd Lt. Ryan A. Neff, 2nd Lt. Daniel Woo

Awards for Class 22-06

Academic Award: 2nd Lt. Steven Goodpaster

Leadership Awards: Capt. Chris Baude, 2nd Lt. Steven Goodpaster

Flying Training Award: 1st Lt. Richard Evans

Distinguished Graduates: 1st Lt. Richard Evans, 2nd Lt. Robert Sood

AETC Commander’s Trophy: 1st Lt. Richard Evans

Wingman Awards: 2nd Lt. Matthew Fleckenstein, 2nd Lt. Brett Parsons

Flight Commander Awards: 2nd Lt. Bailey Ishler, 2nd Lt. Andrew Weber

