Nineteen members of Undergraduate Pilot Training Class 23-01 at Vance Air Force Base received their wings after graduating Oct. 7 in a ceremony at the base auditorium.
They completed training in the T-6A and will continue training in either the T-1A Jayhawk or T-38C Talon before moving on to their operational assignments.
Speaker at the graduation ceremony was Col. David Fazenbaker, 62nd Airlift Wing commander at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington.
As commander of the 62nd Airlift Wing, he is responsible for more than 2,400 active duty military and civilian personnel, as well as 40 C-17A Globemaster III aircraft. The 62nd is the only wing tasked with airlifting nuclear and nuclear-related cargo.
The 62 AW also serves as the primary active-duty wing in support of Operation DEEP FREEZE, partnering with Reserve, Guard and civilian agencies to provide airlift support for the National Science Foundation’s U.S. Antarctic Program.
Fazenbaker entered the Air Force in 1999 as an Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps distinguished graduate from Penn State University. Prior to his current assignment, he served as vice commander of the 14th Flying Training Wing, Columbus AFB, Mississippi. He is a command pilot with more than 4,000 flying hours in the T-37, T-1 and C-17A aircraft. He has more than 500 combat flying hours.
Award winners for Class 23-01 were:
• Academic Award: 2nd Lt. Austin J. Upton.
• Leadership Award: 2nd Lt. Carson O. Ponder and 2nd Lt. Elizabeth M. Parker.
• Flying Training Award: 2nd Lt. Jesse B. Peterson.
• Distinguished Graduates: 2nd Lt. Jesse B. Peterson and 2nd Lt. Austin J. Upton.
• AETC Commander’s Trophy: 2nd Lt. Jesse B. Peterson.
• Wingman Award: 2nd Lt. Hanna L. Janssen and 2nd Lt. Kristen R. Williams.
