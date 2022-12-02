Eighteen members of Undergraduate Pilot Training Class 23-03 at Vance Air Force Base will graduate Friday in the base auditorium.
The graduates will receive their wings and will continue training at Vance in either the T-38C Talon or the T-1A Jayhawk.
Graduation speaker is scheduled to be Col. Thad Middleton, chief of the Aircraft and Logistics Requirements Division, Headquarters Air Mobility Command, Scott Air Force Base, Ill.
In his current role, he supports Mobility Air Forces’ executive agent to convert operational requirements into weapon systems worth $150 billion. He oversees 183 programs, including avionics, training, aeromedical evacuation and ground support systems through the acquisition process. He also serves as the AMC advocate for Air Mobility Command’s C-17, C-5, C-130, KC-46, KC-10, KC-135, VC-25A/B, C-32, C-40, C-37 and C-21 aircraft; weapons systems trainers; maintenance simulators; and support equipment.
Middleton, who attended Joint Specialized Undergraduate Pilot Training at Vance and at Corpus Christi Naval Air Station in 1998 and 1999, previously was commander of the 22nd Operations Group at McConnell Air Force Base, Wichita, Kan.
In addition to his operational tours, he served as a staff officer in Headquarters Air Force, aide-de-camp to the 22nd Secretary of the Air Force and as U.S. Transportation Command’s liaison officer to U.S. Africa Command, Stuttgart Germany.
He is a command pilot with more than 3,200 hours in the T-37, T-44, KC-10A, C-130E/H, KC-46 and KC-135.
