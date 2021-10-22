Fifteen new pilots received their wings Oct. 8 at Class 22-01 graduated at Vance Air Force Base.
Guest speaker for the graduation ceremony at the base auditorium was Col. Blaine Baker, 97th Air Mobility Wing commander at Altus Air Force Base.
As commander of the 97th AMW, Baker is in charge of formal training of all KC46 Pegasus, C-17 Globemaster III and KC-135 Stratotanker aircrews on active duty as well as with Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve units. The 97th also works with multiple partner air forces around the world.
While it is involved in training, the 97th also works to maintain the capability to support commanders deploying Airmen on short notice around the world.
Baker graduated from The Citadel and earned his navigator wings at Randolph Air Force Base, Texas, in 2001, then earning his pilot wings at Laughlin AFB, Texas, in 2005.
He is a command pilot with more than 3,000 flying hours, including 937 combat hours, in the T-43, T-6, AC-130U, C-17A, KC-135R and KC-46A. He has deployed nine times.
Before taking over his duties at Altus AFB, he was vice commander of the 100th Air Refueling Wing at Royal Air Force Base Mildenhall, England.
His decorations include the Bronze Star, Defense Meritorious Service Medal with oak leaf cluster and Air Medal with five oak leaf clusters.
