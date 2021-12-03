VANCE AIR FORCE BASE — Twelve future and three current non-commissioned officers graduated Airmen Leadership School Class 22-A last month at Vance Air Force Base.
As the initial step in professional military education, ALS is the first time airmen are formally introduced to the responsibilities required to be frontline supervisors. Most airmen who attend have been selected for promotion to staff sergeant.
During the six-week in-residence course, students learn how to give quality feedback to subordinates, direct a marching flight and improve their written and oral communication skills.
The class concluded with a graduation banquet, which included skits, dinner and the presentation of awards.
Five outstanding Vance airmen earned top honors during the Nov. 4 graduation.
The John L. Levitow Award, the premier award in enlisted PME, went to Senior Airman Dillon Ramsey, from to the 71st Operations Support Squadron.
Senior Airman Nicholas Dilorenzo, also from the 71st OSS, won the Commandant Award.
The Sharp Image award was taken home by Senior Airman Eric Sadowski, another 71st OSS member.
A third Ghostrider from the 71st OSS, Senior Airman Emily Mueller, was named Distinguished Graduate.
The 71st Force Support Squadron’s Senior Airman Anaya Ware netted the Academic Award.
Chief Master Sgt. Michael Jones, senior enlisted leader for the 71st Medical Group, was the class’ mentor.
“Be your Airmen’s biggest fan,” Jones said. “Find ways to connect with your airmen and actually talk to them. Treat this like a family business always, and wherever you serve, leave things better than you found them.
“Crush the hell out of your mission with your team.”
Also graduating with Class 22-A were:
• Senior Airman Kane Lightfoot, 71st OSS.
• Senior Airman Alexa Ratfliff, 71st OSS.
• Senior Airman Iasia Nortongardner, 33rd Flying Training Squadron.
• Staff Sgt. William Murray, 71st Installation Support Squadron.
• Senior Airman Nicholas Figueroa, 71st Security Forces Squadron.
• Senior Airman Christian Torres, 71st SFS.
• Senior Airman Ariana Flores-Meyer, 71st SFS.
• Staff Sgt. Kyle Bledsoe, 71st Operations Medical Readiness Squadron.
• Staff Sgt. Don Royal Two Elk, 71st OMRS.
• Senior Airman Justin Massingill, 71st Healthcare Operations Squadron.
