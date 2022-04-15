Senior Airman Destinee Chandler (second from right) accepts the John Levitow Award from Geoff Clark, Air Force Association Enid chapter president, during a graduation ceremony held April 7 at Vance Air Force Base. Chandler earned the top honor in Airman Leadership School Class 22-Delta. Also at the presentation were (left) Col. Jay Johnson, 71st Flying Training Wing commander, and (right) Chief Master Sgt. Kristy Earls, 71st FTW command chief. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Kathy Duran)