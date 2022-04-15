Fifteen airmen graduated Airman Leadership School Class 22-Delta during a ceremony held April 7 in the Greven Crosswinds Club at Vance Air Force Base.
Senior Airman Destinee Chandler, with the 71st Healthcare Operations Squadron, earned the John Levitow Award, the highest honor presented to a graduate of Air Force enlisted professional military education.
The award winners in 22-Delta were recognized by Col. Jay Johnson, 71st Flying Training Wing commander; Chief Master Sgt. Kristy Earls, 71st FTW command chief; and Geoff Clark, Air Force Association Enid chapter president.
Guest speaker for the ceremony was Chief Master Sgt. David Brown, the 71st Operations Group superintendent.
Senior Airman Isaiah Hill, 71st Operations Support Squadron, received the Distinguished Graduate Award, given based on a combination of academic scores, performance evaluations and leadership qualities.
Senior Airman Hannah Luker, 71st Operations Medical Readiness Squadron, received the Academic Achievement Award, given to the student who excelled as a scholar and is based on performance evaluation scores.
Staff Sgt. Connor McLaughlin, 71st OSS, received the Commandant’s Leadership Award, given to the student who, in the ALS commandant’s judgment, made the most signification contribution to the overall success of the class.
Senior Airman Yadiel Garcia-Cruz, 71st Security Forces Squadron, earned the Sharp Image Award.
Also graduating in Class 22-Delta were:
Senior Airman Sydney Adams, 71st SFS
Staff Sgt. Najee Edwards, Wing Staff Agencies.
Senior Airman Matthew Gresens, 71st OSS.
Sherri Harrison, 71st Student Squadron.
Senior Airman Sean Kelly, 71st OSS.
Staff Sgt. Jonathan Maat, 71st OSS.
Senior Airman Austin Owens, 71st OMRS.
Staff Sgt. Tristan Ramos, 71st SFS.
Senior Airman Tochtly Silvar, 71st OSS.
Senior Airman Jacquez Simmons, 71st SFS.
Team Vance’s Silver Talon Honor Guard presented the colors during the ceremony and prepared the POW/MIA table, set to remember those still missing.
