ENID, Okla. — Scott Van Krevelen hadn’t thought the sober-living home he and his wife founded in 1997 would stay open longer than just a couple of months.
Despite Van Krevelen’s initial two-month prediction, his treatment home, Van’s House, gave people with substance abuse addiction a place to recover for 25 years.
The facility officially closed its doors at 701 W. Maine on Saturday when Van Krevelen and office manager Cyndi Tilley retired. His wife, Sally, retired two years ago.
“I can’t tell you I feel great about it (closing), and the more that this office is getting taken down, the harder it is,” he said. “It was just time to do it ... but I’m pretty sad.”
The Van Krevelens, both in recovery themselves, had worked for years as certified alcohol and drug counselors in similar facilities, mostly 30- to 90-day treatment centers.
After moving to Enid, the couple saw a need for a place like Van’s House in the community. Van Krevelen said after doing some research, statistics showed that 30 to 90 days was “just not long enough to change.”
Van’s House, named after Van Krevelen’s late father, was a sober-living facility offering in-patient treatment for at least a year, similar to various 12-step programs.
It served around 20,000 people in Enid over the last quarter century.
“We had two main focuses: Teach people how to live sober and be a good citizen; and No. 2: grow up,” Van Krevelen said. “We tried to help them just learn how to live a normal life, along with understanding that addiction is a disease.”
Statistics showed that 90% of those who stayed between one year and 18 months in any treatment facility stayed sober.
Members of the house were required to share the responsibility for government, cleaning and maintenance of Van’s House while still going to school, volunteering or working, and they were required to participate in all house functions.
Everything, though, came in second place to recovery.
“It was a big commitment,” Van Krevelen said. “It was like a family, though. Everybody supported one another.”
Since the announcement of its closure one month ago, he said staff have been helping members of the house find adequate housing.
The 25 years wouldn’t have been possible without the help of the community, and Van Krevelen said he was extremely grateful for everybody who went out of their way to help and donate to Van’s House.
“Without the community and the individual support of some people and the city of Enid, we would have never been able to do what we’ve done,” he said, “and when you talk about 20,000 people — that means something.
“This has always been worthwhile. It’s always been worthwhile.”
