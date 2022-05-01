Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Cloudy this morning, then windy with scattered strong thunderstorms this afternoon. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 83F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph.