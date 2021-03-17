The Vance Spouses Club is getting ready to host a Multicultural Evening to Remember charity fundraiser on Saturday, April 17, from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Stride Bank Center.
The evening will feature international food fare as well as a live and silent auction. All proceeds will go toward the VSC scholarship and charitable giving fund. Tickets may be purchased online at www.vsc.yapsody.com.
About 40 military spouses participate in the Vance Spouses Club annually and share a vision of giving back to the Enid community. The group annually awards about $20,000 to scholarship recipients and community organizations.
The 2020 event was cancelled due to COVID, but the organization is hoping to raise more money than ever before with its 2021 event, said Emily Strever, VSC Silent Auction chair.
Sponsors are also needed. Sponsorships are $1,000, $750, $500 and $250. Sponsors receive various recognition and tickets to the event for their sponsorship.
Donations are also being sought for the live and silent auctions. Deadline to make an auction donation is March 31. Call 928-420-4770 to donate an item.
