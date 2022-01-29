ENID, Okla. — Vance Air Force Base officials on Friday continued to seek support from city and state leaders, hoping to carry the momentum from recent innovations to major base infrastructure projects.
Leaders are seeking funding for several projects as part of the base’s long-term modernization plan, Col. Jay Johnson, commander of the 71st Flying Training Wing, said at the base’s annual community address Friday at Autry Technology Center.
Top infrastructure needs include construction of a new water tower and replacement of water mains; reconstruction of center run runways; a consolidated operations and squadron facility; and renovation of base dormitories, Johnson said.
“Now is the time to invest in the infrastructural future of Vance Air Force Base to make sure we don’t lose the momentum of all of these things we have going on,” Johnson said.
The latter two projects also were brought up in last week’s Vance Development Authority meeting during annual discussions about Vance and Enid Woodring Regional Airport’s infrastructure needs.
Vance’s innovation in pilot training, as the first Air Force base to implement the new UPT 2.5 style of training, has propelled it forward, Johnson said.
Vance trained 438 pilots last year — the most of any base in the country — while the base is only programmed to train around 370.
As the base prepares to receive the new T-7 Red Hawk in 2031, part of long-range infrastructure planning is to ensure it’s prepared to handle the new jets, Johnson said.
“They may look like a normal airplane to you or that there isn’t much difference from the T-38,” Johnson said, “but the technology inside is very different and is exactly what we need, but we have some infrastructure work we need to do to make sure we are ready to receive them.”
Vance’s center runway is its primary instrument runway to get planes on the ground when weather gets bad. The runway has recurrent issues with large cracks all over it, Johnson said.
Vance recently completed repairs on its outside and inside runways where pilots fly T-6s and T-38s.
The center runway renovation is about a $62 million dollar project, with construction costs inflated due to the ongoing COVID pandemic.
“The silver lining to all of this is when we do shut that runway down, because I do believe it will get funded, is that we will be able to flood Woodring with our airplanes,” Johnson said. “We have been through this before. When we shut down the outside runway, we did not lose a single sortie (flight pattern) because of the investments that you have put into Woodring.”
The consolidated operations facility is the next priority item to be funded. Currently, the flying squadrons and the operations group are spread out across Vance, Johnson said.
All of the new technology the base has received is not consolidated into one building. Johnson said Vance is about to spend $70,000 to expand its logistics warehouse to be able to store its simulators.
The consolidated operations facility is estimated to cost $80 million and will bring together all operations into one building, Johnson said.
The third infrastructure need is renovation of the 1950s-era enlisted dorms, which do not hold up to current military standards.
Vance and the city of Enid have been discussing a public/private partnership to build new enlisted dorms for the better part of three years now. Johnson said the dorm renovations are his No. 1 quality-of-life initiative on Vance.
“I am going to keep talking about the dorms until we get new dorms,” Johnson said. “Our young airmen deserve better — this is their first base.”
A joint session
The city of Enid and Vance combined their leaders’ respective annual addresses this year into a joint “community address” to tout what Enid’s mayor called the two entities’ “proud partnership.”
“I say this all the time, and I mean it. I have been doing this for 23 years now and I have never seen a connection like there is between Vance Air Force Base and Enid, America. It doesn’t exist,” Johnson said.
Mayor George Pankonin, an Air Force retiree, said the partnership between Enid and Vance often has been identified as a model to emulate nationwide.
“Enid, Oklahoma, and Vance Air Force Base have a long, rich history as partners in the sky, to borrow one of their terms,” Pankonin said. “I am proud to call Enid my home.”
Four of Enid’s elected city commissioners were present Friday, as were representatives of Enid’s elected congressional delegation, several state legislators and leaders of public schools and higher education systems in Enid.
“I think a few of our friends at the Vance Development Authority love the milcon (military construction) money over the last few years,” said U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas, referring to the Department of Defense’s funding for nationwide infrastructure projects.
The Republican congressman, who is expected to run for another term this year, regularly votes in favor of military installation funding requests.
U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, absent Friday but whose local field representative was in attendance, is the ranking GOP member on the Senate’s Armed Services Committee.
As Pankonin recounted with several videos, the VDA, comprised of city officials, base representatives and business leaders, has helped establish infrastructure projects that would affect the base operations since its inception in 1994.
Woodring acts as a “fourth runway,” City Manager Jerald Gilbert said in a pre-recorded video. Repaired last year, Woodring’s runway functions as an auxiliary off-site landing strip, and planes often are parked in the airport’s rented hangars.
“It’s an intertwined relationship that we’re very proud to continue to nurture and support,” Gilbert said.
