Vance Air Force Base, the prime pilot training base in the United States Air Force, and the Enid community have cultivated a collaboration that has been going strong for many decades. Through a multitude of efforts, those stationed at Vance become members of the proud Enid community, as well as members of the community working long careers on base, and, through that collaboration, has resulted in Vance being at the forefront of training the latest and greatest pilots in the U.S. Air Force.
Col. Charles Throckmorton IV, who was named the commander of the 71st Flying Training Wing at Vance in July, said he and his family received a warm welcome from everybody in the Enid community, from the school system to city leaders and beyond.
“It is abundantly clear of the strong relationship that the community and the base have. The community is absolutely willing to support everything we do here at Vance,” Throckmorton said. “And also how willing they are to help us get to the future of pilot training.”
Throckmorton said he and his wife, Brooke, and their family have settled in well to Enid. His son is a junior at Enid High School, and the school system making sure his son got settled is an example of the relationship between the city and Vance, especially with how often military kids move around.
“It’s been great. We have been welcomed in every facet of the community,” Throckmorton said. “Between our family here on the base and then just welcoming us downtown from the community leaders to everybody else, they’ve gone out of their way to make sure we feel welcome and felt loved in the community.”
Throckmorton commanded the 60th Operations Group at Travis Air Force Base in California before taking his current position at Vance. He said 60th Operations Group and the 71st Flying Training Wing are different roles within the Air Force. He said at Travis, it is a worldwide mission that operates 24/7, 365 days a year, as well as more having enlisted personnel than Vance. He said they are one in the same when it comes to being mission focused and what it takes to accomplish those missions. One of the big differences is the vast number of sorties flown at Vance compared to Travis.
“Here at pilot training, the sortie count and the amount of aircraft is different,” he said. “We fly a whole lot more sorties here, just because of the nature of the sortie at Air Mobility Command is much longer in duration. So that took a little getting used to. When I looked at our flying hour program, it’s a huge number of sorties and a huge number of instructor pilots to accomplish our mission of pilot production.”
Throckmorton said he hadn’t been to Enid other than flying a guest speaker to Vance when he was a young lieutenant. He said he still had a strong respect for the Vance mission, and that assigning personnel to Vance when he was at Travis was not difficult, as he said there was always somebody ready to volunteer to come to Vance due to the base’s reputation within the Air Force.
“I had a very good impression of Vance and Enid based on just having friend who came through here, previous commanders, and those who enjoyed their experience here,” he said. “Many folks describe Enid as a hidden jewel. The ability to have a somewhat small base with a very defined mission, a very motivated group of folks and a community that is very on board to help in any way they can. When Brooke and I were looking at places to command, Enid was certainly at the top of that list.”
Throckmorton joked that his whole goal is to not mess up anything that has been established, but that he is motivated to continue the strong relationship between Enid and the base, as well as doing what they can to further improve the relationship. He said the base is approachable and willing to do what can be done, and he appreciates the community is the same way.
He said it is humbling to be the commander of the nation’s premier pilot training base, and looks to continue the legacy that was set forth by his predecessors.
“Col. Jay Johnson and his wife Kristen did an amazing job here and Col. Corey Simmons before him, and I look up to both of them,” Throckmorton said. “I want to make sure that I carry on the legacy and the outstanding example they have set. Everyone who has come through Vance, either as a student or an instructor or a family member, keeping the Vance Proud legacy alive is important to me, and I want to make sure we’re going forth in the best way that we can.”
He said pilot training is a lot more technologically advanced than when he went through it himself, and said the new generation of pilots has a strong ability to adapt and think outside the box is another difference, but one that has made pilots much more capable.
“I think we are churning out people that are able to think freely, to think out side the box, to come up with innovative solutions on how we move forward,” Throckmorton said. “And I think that has been the real change in why Vance has succeeded so well. They embrace the innovation, embrace that ability to think, and they do want to do it better, not just to produce the same pilot over and over again.”
He said the future of pilot training will continue to be technologically advanced, and that it will allow the Air Force’s pilots to be have the ability to react to anything their adversaries throw at them. He also said pilots are having more jobs and things to do than previous generations of pilots, and the willingness to be innovative and utilize technology is key to their success.
Among his goals to accomplish while commander at Vance are working through the divestiture of the T-1 and the future that comes with that, as well as taking care of Vance personnel and producing the best pilots for Air Mobility Command. He also said keeping an eye on the future of pilot training is key to enacting those changes when they eventually do come.
“We want to lay the groundwork and the foundation for the T-7, because we have to be looking that far ahead, even though that is out into the 2030s. If we don’t start working on that now we will never get there,” he said. “We would also like to focus on the infrastructure of Vance Air Force Base and making sure that we are building a facility and housing that is commiserate with the quality of our people. I want Vance to be somewhere that people want to come to, and it is, but I just want to continue to improve that. As we continue to build that community relationship and making Enid that much more attractive, it will continue to grow.”
