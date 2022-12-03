The Vance Air Force Base Holiday Winter on Saturday brought Christmas spirit to those stationed at the base, and provided members of the Enid community a chance to experience holiday festivities on base.
The event featured photo opportunities with Santa and Mrs. Claus, carriage rides, crafts, bounce houses for kids, live music and a host of vendors from the community.
Sherri Fuksa, who along with her husband Bruce own S.O.B. Stoppers, had a booth at the bazaar. Sherri Fuksa said she is from Enid and her husband Bruce is from Waukomis, and the S.O.B. in the company’s name stands for south of Bison, which is where the family has a farm and where a lot of the wood used in the products was picked up. Sherri Fuksa was selling various bottle stoppers, as well as other products. She said she attended the bazaar last year and wanted to have a booth this year.
“We enjoy it out here at the base,” she said. “One time we were at another show, and the girl from Vance said, ‘Hey, I think you guys would like this.’ So we said, ‘OK, we’ll give it a whirl.’ And that was last year. It’s fun to meet people who aren’t from here and see where they are from. We are thankful to be here.”
Ragan Ramsey, a marketing assistant, and one of the organizers of the event, has been stationed at Vance for two years, and helped organize last year’s winter bazaar. She said this year’s planning went well for the event, and that it is a pleasure to be able to provide holiday activities for those who may not leave base for the holidays.
“It’s really special around the holidays to be able to give back to the military community, especially,” A lot of them don’t get to go home for the holidays, so our main goal is to be their family on base. So we like to put the winter bazaar on every year to boost morale, boost spirits around the base. As well as provide something for the young airmen and those spouses and children whose spouses are deployed overseas.”
Lorraine Reimer, a civilian GS-11 and the community cohesion coordinator for Vance, has been involved on base for more than three years. She said when she first got started with Vance, she helped with large events such as concerts. She said the holiday event began as Snapshots with Santa with Santa, activities for kids, crafts and games, and that things were added over the years, including the vendor market last year.
Reimer said since she has been part of both the Vance and Enid communities, it makes it even more special to try to bring holiday cheer to the area.
“I’m all about building that bridge, because I’ve been a part of both communities, Enid and Vance,” Reimer said. “And they are so amazing, both of them. And it’s really cool to just be able to bridge the gap between the communities and to have an opportunity for us to merge those two communities together and just celebrate a great time of the year. Especially coming out of the COVID time ... our times the last two years have been hard, but this year’s been very magical, like reviving these programs. I always say I have the best job on base pretty much, and it’s true because just seeing the smiles and the families together and doing something worthwhile for the day. It’s just very special and I’m lucky I get to do it.”
