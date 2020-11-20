Vance Helping Hands is asking Team Vance and the Enid community to contribute to its collection of hygiene items for Christmas bags for the homeless.
Airman 1st Class Iasia Norton-Gardner, with Vance Helping Hands, said donations are “needed more than ever now,” and the group is hoping for increased participation to help as many homeless people as possible.
Requested items for the drive include deodorant, soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, wet wipes, hand sanitizer, masks and other personal hygiene items.
Items need to be collected by Dec. 5.
Once items are collected, Vance Helping Hands will package them into Christmas hygiene bags and deliver to Salvation Army of Enid.
“In the midst of COVID, a little could make a huge difference,” according to a press release for the effort.
Items can be dropped off at any of the Vance flying training squadrons, at the base clinic or the exchange.
Off-base, donated items can be dropped off at Salvation Army of Enid, 516 N. Independence, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, and Salvation Army will get the items to Vance Helping Hands to put in the hygiene bags.
Salvation Army also can pick up donations on request, by calling (580) 237-1910.
For more information, contact Norton-Gardner at (567) 667-1617.
