ENID, Okla — A dozen pilots joined the class of the “world’s best pilots” Thursday morning.
Families from near and far, gathered to support their pilots on the day of their graduation. Graduates glowed as they awaited their newest rating of pilot.
Class 21-15 was the first group of students to graduate from the Accelerated Path to Wings in the Undergraduate Pilot Training at Vance Air Force Base.
New pilots include:
Capt. Molly K. Steahly
Second Lt. Steven L. Csizmadia
Second Lt. Andrew J. Frank
Second Lt. Nathan C. Gassie
Second Lt. Brandon M. Hall
Second Lt. Philip J. Haugan
Second Lt. Ben S. Henderson
Second Lt. William C. Rice
Second Lt. Tyler N. Smith
Second Lt. David D. Weed
Second Lt. Jonathan A. Woods
Second Lt. Jared C. Yocum
Visiting guest speaker, Col. Jessica Hastings, 161st Operations Group Commander, 161st Air Refueling Wing, of the Goldwater Air National Guard, Phoenix, Ariz. lauded the great successes these pilots are just beginning to see. This is just day one, she said.
She reminded the pilots that they were afforded this great honor in part, due to the support and love they received from their families.
Hasting went on to share about her 23 years of military experience, and 18 years of flight experience, but what continually stuck out to her was that as pilots, they get to serve their nation, while serving as pilots, leaders, change-makers and the future.
She went on to quote Gen. James Mattis, “The military is all about teamwork.”
The teamwork these pilots have had to engage in with each other, family, friends, trainers, teachers and community members is representative of what their careers as pilots will show.
She encouraged the graduates to always take care of their team, live with integrity and lead by example.
XPW Training
Foregoing the usual, year long training, Class 21-15 spent seven months to become T1-Jayhawk pilots. The pilots began their training in February 2021 and began flying in the 3rd Flying Training Squadron in the T-1 in May 2021.
The Accelerated Path to Wings (XPW) is a part of the greatest changes to pilot training in 30 to 40 years. There used to only be two ways to become a pilot, now there are seven ways to become a pilot in the Air Force.
After the primary phase of specialized training, student pilots are selected for one of the advanced training tracks based on needs of the Air Force and their class standing. Students can choose which track they would like to train on from there.
The XPW class was assigned to the airlift/tanker track and trained exclusively in the T1 Jayhawk
Instead of training in the T6, students are able to skip over months of learning in different airplanes. These pilots require many of the same skills and knowledge bases as the pilot of a traditional aircraft.
Capt. Molly Steahly, graduate of 21-15 class had previous flying and instruction experience upon joining the program at Vance.
She began in the U.S. Army Reserves, where she remained for seven years. As a civilian, she was a part of the Forces to Flyers research initiative. The Department of Transportation chose 40 veterans and helped pay for their certified flight instructor for instrument for courses.
She wanted to fly on the military side, so she joined the Air Force in September 2020.
Before beginning flight school, she was a nurse. After she received all of her ratings, she moved back to Arizona and was teaching as a flight instructor for the University of North Dakota.
“I know a lot of civilian and military pilots. We talked about their experience,” said Steahly.
It was exciting getting chosen for this brand new course, since typically it had been a year long. Since I knew I was going to go to the KC-135 plane, it was awesome actually starting my training in the crew environment. All of my training was tailored specifically to what she would be assigned to in the future, which was really unique compared to other pilots.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.