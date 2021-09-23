ENID, Okla —A dozen men and women joined the ranks of pilots trained at Vance Air Force Base on Thursday morning.
Families from near and far gathered to support them on the day of their graduation. Graduates glowed as they awaited their wings.
Class 21-15 was the first group of students to graduate from the Accelerated Path to Wings (XPW) program at Vance.
New pilots are Capt. Molly K. Steahly, 2nd Lt. Steven L. Csizmadia, 2nd Lt. Andrew J. Frank, 2nd Lt. Nathan C. Gassie, 2nd Lt. Brandon M. Hall, 2nd Lt. Philip J. Haugan, 2nd Lt. Ben S. Henderson, 2nd Lt. William C. Rice, 2nd Lt. Tyler N. Smith, 2nd Lt. David D. Weed, 2nd Lt. Jonathan A. Woods and 2nd Lt. Jared C. Yocum.
Visiting guest speaker, Col. Jessica Hastings, 161st Operations Group commander, 161st Air Refueling Wing, of the Goldwater Air National Guard, Phoenix, Ariz., lauded the great successes these pilots are just beginning to see. This is just day one, she said.
She reminded the pilots they were afforded this great honor, in part, due to the support and love they received from their families.
Hasting went on to share about her 23 years of military experience, and 18 years of flight experience, but what continually stuck out to her was that they get to serve their nation, while serving as pilots, leaders, change-makers and the future.
She went on to quote Gen. James Mattis, “The military is all about teamwork.”
The teamwork these pilots have had to engage in with each other, family, friends, trainers, teachers and community members is representative of what their careers as pilots will show, Hastings said.
She encouraged the graduates to always take care of their team, live with integrity and lead by example.
XPW training
Foregoing the usual, year-long training, Class 21-15 spent seven months to become pilots. The pilots began their training in February and began flying in the 3rd Flying Training Squadron in the T-1 in May.
Accelerated Path to Wings is a part of the biggest changes to pilot training in 30 to 40 years. There used to only be two ways to become a pilot, now there are seven ways.
After the primary phase of specialized training, student pilots are selected for one of the advanced training tracks based on needs of the Air Force and their class standing. Students can choose which track they would like to train on from there.
The XPW class was assigned to the airlift/tanker track and trained exclusively in the T-1 Jayhawk. Instead of training in the T-6, students are able to skip months of learning in different airplanes.
Traditional Undergraduate Pilot Training is a three-phase program that produces pilots in 12 months. The XPW program is done in two phases and graduates students in about seven months.
The first phase in XPW includes preflight academics where students learn general aviation terminology, after which students go directly to the T-1, skipping the traditional route of flying the T-6.
Steahly had previous flying and instruction experience upon joining the program at Vance.
She began in the Army Reserve, where she remained for seven years. As a civilian, she was a part of the Forces to Flyers research initiative. The Department of Transportation chose 40 veterans and helped pay their certified flight instructors for instruction.
She wanted to fly on the military side, so she joined the Air Force in September 2020.
Before beginning flight school, Steahly was a nurse. After she received all of her ratings, she moved back to Arizona and was teaching as a flight instructor for the University of North Dakota.
“I know a lot of civilian and military pilots. We talked about their experience,” Steahly said.
“It was exciting getting chosen for this brand new course, since typically it had been a year long,” she said. “Since I knew I was going to go to the KC-135 plane, it was awesome actually starting my training in the crew environment. All of my training was tailored specifically to what I would be assigned to in the future, which was really unique compared to other pilots.”
