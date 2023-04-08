ENID, Okla. — Vance Development Authority has a vital role to play in both Enid and Vance Air Force Base communities.
Mike Cooper, executive director of the decades-old authority, said there are several reasons for its importance but pointed out the two at the top of his list.
“No. 1: We’re all Americans and believe in a strong national defense, so it’s important for that reason,” he said, “It’s also great to be able to say a third of all the pilots — fighter, bomber, tank or whatever — are trained right here in (Enid). That’s something to be proud of.”
Protecting and enhancingThe VDA was organized in the mid-1990s “to support and undertake all reasonable efforts to maintain and improve the relationship between the citizens of Enid and Northwest Oklahoma and military and civilian personnel engaged in the military mission(s) at Vance.”
After the 13-member public trust was set up amid the Department of Defense’s Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) rounds in 1988, 1991, 1993, 1995 and 2005, Cooper said information was analyzed to determine a strategic plan to better protect and enhance Vance, which made the BRAC list during a review process in 1995.
Ultimately that year, Vance was spared from closure but lessons were learned. Cooper took information about other military bases on the BRAC list and compared strengths and weaknesses between those and Vance to find needed improvements — not only at Vance but also in sectors of Enid, such as education and healthcare, that impacted it.
Between 1995 and 2005, VDA’s efforts to keep Vance open were focused on improving Vance AFB’s quality of life and outdated infrastructure on base.
“We had a tremendous deficit of infrastructure on base,” Cooper said. “If you looked at Vance compared to the other bases at the time, we would be rated ‘red’ and the lowest, and that’s because our facilities, like ramps, runways, hangars and all kinds of things you have out there — infrastructure at the base — was in horrific condition.”
So, the VDA worked with Vance officials to understand their thoughts about the base’s strengths and weaknesses and then with congressional delegation to focus on enhancing for former and improving the latter.
Within that decade, approximately $450 million of military construction was put into Vance, Cooper said, thanks to VDA’s efforts, and the VDA also helped the city of Enid acquire more than 300 acres for Vance to expand its mission.
At that time, Vance had no property and land available to expand its mission, he added, so VDA helped the city of Enid acquire more than 300 acres for the potential need to expand.
“Now, that comparative analysis would tell you that we’re no longer the ‘bad guy’ on infrastructure. We’re comparative to the other ones,” Cooper said. “In that time frame, we have really done a great job of focusing on infrastructure improvements at Vance, and we’ll continue to do that because of military readiness and military value — you have to do that or you’re not going to be open.”
Cooper — having been the longtime chair of the Oklahoma Strategic Military Planning Commission — said his job as the city of Enid’s military liaison is to coordinate efforts not locally but at state and even federal levels.
“The reason Oklahoma is very successful in protecting their military installations is we have to have great community-based relationships in all of our towns in the state,” Cooper said. “But we also coordinate at the local, state and federal levels to do absolutely everything we can. If you talk to our congressional leaders, they know what Vance is working on because I’m communicating with them.”
Sectors representedCooper said individuals representing different key sectors in Enid, such as education, healthcare and real estate, were chosen as VDA members.
“So the people that you see on the Development Authority are there for a reason,” Cooper said, “because, maybe, we need assistance with increased medical care, need better education and better schools or need more housing.”
Four at-large appointees, as well as a member of the Air Force Association, a former mayor, a licensed Realtor and more trustees, are called to be on the VDA.
Mayor George Pankonin, chair of the VDA, said everything the VDA does — such as the various infrastructure upgrades recently approved for Enid Woodring Regional Airport — benefits both the city of Enid and Vance.
“It’s a symbiotic relationship. Everything we do really benefits both,” he said. “(The VDA) is probably one of the best things we’ve done. It’s kept us competitive, not only through BRAC rounds but it’s also brought us to the forefront, I think, nationwide as a community that is really supporting the base.”
Darrell Floyd, superintendent of Enid Public Schools and a VDA member, said it’s important for there to be a good, strong public school district for people who work at Vance and have children.
In all of EPS’ schools, 562 families have ties to Vance AFB, which is actually home to Eisenhower Elementary School.
“Since we have (Eisenhower) out there on the base, inside the fence, obviously we have a vested interest in making sure that the school district is in the know of all things military, as it relates to Vance Air Force Base, and vice versa,” Floyd said.
Currently, VDA is in the beginning stages of getting the Public Schools on Military Installations federal grant that would help improve the elementary school, Floyd said.
“Eisenhower has come a long way from the conditions that it was in back in 2005,” he said.
Jon Blankenship, president and chief executive officer of the Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce, said being involved on the VDA aligns with the Chamber’s mission.
“You take the budget involved at Vance and the 2,500 employees, … and it’s a huge economic impact,” Blankenship said. “Equally as important is just the fact that having Vance people and families in our community helps elevate the quality of life here. …
“It is also part of our community, and people take great pride in being home to Vance.”
Working on prioritiesCooper said VDA, which meets again April 18, 2023, is now working to help increase Vance’s mission capabilities and reduce costs. He added that the base is one of the “top premier pilot-training military bases” and Enid’s largest employer and boosts the local economy.
Being able to use Enid Woodring Regional Airport — which recently received several grants for various infrastructure improvements, including a new joint-use hangar, increasing radar capabilities and the reconstruction of Runway 13/31 — as an additional, fourth runway is “huge.”
One thing the VDA has worked on recently is getting the funding to replace one of Vance’s runways.
“It’s all because of this increased mission capability,” Cooper said. “Since we’ve expanded the runway, and now we’re doing all this — otherwise, they couldn’t do all of their missions while they’re tearing that middle runway out. Now they’re not going to miss a beat because they’re going to be able to do everything they were doing before on that middle runway over at Woodring.”
Currently, VDA is working on helping Vance secure military construction funds for an $84 million squadron operations facility, which would be more efficient, Cooper said. The funds, if approved, would be a part of the National Defense Authorization Act. The current facility is one of the “last remaining infrastructure weaknesses,” Cooper added.
“All of these items allow them to continue to be more cost-effective and efficient,” he said. “You’ll never see us working on something that’s not a priority for Vance.”
