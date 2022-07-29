The Vance Air Force Base Air Installation Compatibility Use Zones (AICUZ) open house will be 6 p.m. Aug. 9 in Autry Technology Center's Oklahoma Room.
The goal of the AICUZ program is to protect the health, safety and welfare of people living and working on or near military installations while ensuring continued flight operations, training missions and preserving the Air Force mission.
Base leadership will discuss findings of the report, the importance of protecting compatible land uses around the base and how people can support the continued viability of Vance operations.
This meeting is open to the public. Those attending are asked to park on the west side. Vance personnel will direct people to the meeting room.
