Specialized Undergraduate Pilot Training Class 21-03 will graduate 29 junior officers in a 10 a.m. ceremony today at the Vance Air Force Base Auditorium.
Attendance will be limited due to COVID-19 precautions.
Brig. Gen. Laura Lenderman is scheduled to address the class during its graduation ceremony.
Lenderman is the director of Plans, Programs and Requirements, Headquarters Air Education and Training Command, Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. She is responsible for planning and programming a $7.6 billion annual budget that supports 60,000 personnel who recruit, train and educate U.S. Air Force airmen and international partners across 22 bases.
She also develops AETC’s inputs to the Program Objective Memorandum, leads AETC Strategic Planning and manages flying training and technical training operational capability requirements.
Lenderman graduated from Duke University with an Electrical Engineering degree in 1993. After attending pilot training at Columbus Air Force Base, Miss., she served several tours flying the KC-135 Stratotanker at Grand Forks AFB, N.D., Fairchild AFB, Wash., and Altus AFB.
Her staff assignments include serving as the chief, Commander’s Action Group and executive officer to the Commander, Air Mobility Command, Scott AFB, Ill.; Analysis Branch chief, Joint Staff J-8, the Pentagon, Arlington, Va.; and deputy director-Military, Strategic Plans, Policy and Logistics, U.S. Transportation Command, Scott AFB, Ill.
She also commanded the 15th Air Mobility Operations Squadron at Travis AFB, Calif., served as the vice commander of the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing in Southwest Asia and commanded the 375th Air Mobility Wing at Scott AFB, Ill. Prior to her current position, Lenderman was the commander, 502nd Air Base Wing and Joint Base San Antonio, Texas.
