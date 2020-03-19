VANCE AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. — Col. Corey Simmons, 71st Flying Training Wing commander, has raised the Health Protection Condition at Vance Air Force Base from Alpha to Bravo due to spreading coronavirus concerns.
Vance public affairs stressed as of Thursday morning there are no positive COVID-19 personnel on the base but said, "The base has chosen to err on the side of abundant caution and implement more stringent health protection measures."
Health Protection Condition (HPCON) ratings are similar to Force Protection Conditions, which dictate the security posture on military installations.
HPCON Bravo includes the following prevention and mitigation actions:
In addition to the HPCAN Alpha measures already implemented, which include reviewing health alerts and preparations, strict hygiene measures and healthy diet and exercise, the move to HPCON Bravo adds a prohibition on handshaking, avoiding any contaminated areas and self-isolating if exposed.
Any personnel working on the base should should communicate personal risk, symptoms or questions to the 71st Medical Group at (580) 213-7416 during duty hours and to the Nurse Advice Line at 1 (800) 874-2273 after duty hours.
HPCON B measures are mandatory for Vance service members and are "highly encouraged for Department of Defense civilian and contractor employees and family members," according to the press release.
"These measures are required to ensure the continued health and safety for Vance’s downtown partners, civilians and their families," according to the press release. "Everyone should remain informed regarding the symptoms of COVID-19 and immediately contact medical authorities if you develop symptoms, have been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or have recently traveled from an affected area."
The press release included the following information links for keeping abreast of COVID-19 developments:
• Travel Update: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/index.html
• COVID-19: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/summary.html
• Department of State Travel Advisories: https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/traveladvisories/traveladvisories.html/
• CDC Health Travel Notices: https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel/notices/
