Vance Air Force Base’s 80th anniversary celebration on Friday will include a 1940s-themed dance located at the joint use hangar at Enid Woodring Regional Airport.
Preceding the dance, the city of Enid and Vance Air Force Base will present a free outdoor heritage celebration outside the hangar at 6:15 p.m. The event will include Vance’s heritage-painted aircraft and classic cars.
The dance will open around 7 p.m., or immediately after the heritage ceremony. A welcome ceremony will take place at 8 p.m.
Kristen Johnson, one of the organizers of the dance, said the hangar will be transformed with '40s-era decorations and banners, as well as the vintage aircraft and cars. Attendees are encouraged to wear attire from the World War II era.
Tickets can be purchased through Stride Bank Center at tinyurl.com/team-vance. Tickets for active duty airman are $10, and $25 for active duty company-grade officers and civilian Category 1 government service employees. Tickets are $35 for general public admission and senior officers, field-grade officers and civilian Category 3 members.
Tickets include heavy hors d’oeuvres, food stations, a dessert bar and birthday cake, live band and dancing. Cash bars stations will be available throughout the hangar.
The event is supported by the local chapter of the Air Force Association. Proceeds will benefit the Vance Spouses' Club, which in turn uses the money for its scholarship program.
“We are encouraging 1940s-themed period wear or cocktail or dressy casual,” Johnson said. Military members may attend in period 1940s wear, but if they choose not to, active duty members will wear their appropriate military attire.
