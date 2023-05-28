ENID, Okla. — Matt Dalton and his wife, Tara, of Enid, are embarking on an endeavor to clear up the area around the old drive-in movie theater on South Van Buren. With the help of some volunteers, the Daltons were working Saturday to clear trees from the area to eventually be disposed of.
There are plans in the works to refurbish the drive-in theater and reopen it, as well as have a business that rents out inflatable buildings for events of all sizes, along with having a partnership with Emerald View, owned by Clint Blackwell, to keep the area mowed and provide mowing services for free. Matt Dalton said their goal is setting everything up as a nonprofit, with the paperwork currently with a certified public accountant.
“We’re setting this up as a nonprofit. So we’ll have, they’re not on staff, but we’ll have a landscaping staff. They come out, they mow, they upkeep this area. But then what do they do for the rest of the day while they’re just sitting around? They’re gonna get in contact with churches and other local organizations to say, ‘Hey, who can we help?’ And then they’re gonna load up the truck and trailer and just go around the community mowing for free.”
Dalton said he hasn’t yet gotten the inflatable buildings that will be rented out for events, but plans on it being an opportunity for community events at a low cost. He said a company could have its branding added to an inflatable, which would be inflated and taken down by those hosting the event, while the company could rent it for a lower cost, providing a perk for local businesses.
“We’re gonna have this just so it’s empty where you can rent it inexpensive. You don’t have to spend a lot of money. But then we’re gonna have it where if you want an inflatable city, we’ll have some pubs. I’ve reached out specifically to local breweries,” Dalton said. “So, if a person wants to come out and they don’t have a lot of money in their pocket, but they want all this land would probably cost $100 for two hours. But then if the base comes out and they’re like, we’re gonna have 1,000 people out here, we need this type of building, we need this type of building. With them being a blow up or inflatables, we could say, ‘OK, great. Where do you want them? OK. We’re not gonna use the movie theater at this time. So let’s use this area and we can kind of mix and match based on what your activity is.’”
There is also a plan to have an area with food trucks, as well as the area around the theater be a place where people in the community can enjoy a day outside with their friends and family. He envisions the area as a way for people to enjoy spending time in an area that he believes would become a beautiful part of the Enid community.
“Whenever you’re back here it doesn’t feel like you’re in the middle of a city, especially in the morning times, you hear the birds chirping, you can’t really hear the cars and the trees have grown so high and everything that you really just feel like you’re in a forest or a field somewhere which, in Enid you don’t get, especially if they have the trails kind of coming through here. I have a 6 year old and a 4 year old and we took family photos right over there and it’s just not that this isn’t a nice area, because nobody ever sees it, but it could be so beautiful for the community. And so I get kind of off the wall with my ideas, but I think that this will be just a fun place for people in to go out and just say, ‘Hey, we’re gonna throw a hammock on some trees and watch the planes fly over.’”
Dalton said if the funding for the movie theater comes fairly quickly, he has a plan in place to be able to try and get the project started as soon as possible. He said the concession stand will be in the same location as it was previously, as well as a new projector house. He said it’s around $100,000 to fix up the theater, including painting the screen setting up the projector house.
He said he will be ready to start accepting donations once getting the nonprofit set up, which could be in the next few weeks. He said he is excited about the new movie theater complex currently in the works, and said the drive-in will be another option for those in the community to see a movie in a unique setting. He said it will be great to see Enid have a movie theater once again.
“I don’t know why Enid doesn’t have one yet, but it went away and I’m surprised that someone hasn’t put it up faster,” Dalton said. “I think the one that’s going up is still like a year and a half or two years out. Not that this is gonna be the most amazing quality cinema you’ve ever been at, but it’ll be something that you can go to with the family and friends and enjoy some fun.”
