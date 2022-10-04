ENID, Okla. — Valir Health Enid Outpatient Clinic has provided a wide range of physical therapy to the Enid area for about six years.
On Sept. 19, Valir moved to a new location, 1102 NW Bank Blvd. Suite 100, which is a larger location that will allow more patients to be seen.
"It's going to be able to give us the ability to take care of more patients. We've basically doubled our space," said Kelly Eggar, business development representative for Valir.
Eggar said Valir accepts a wide range of insurances and provides several treatment options for patients. Levi Cordes is the clinic manager, and services offered are physical therapy, worksteps program, pre-employment and post-offer screenings, ergonomics, vestibular rehabilitation, drug screens, dry needling, pediatric care, TMJ/TMD therapy, athletic training and blood flow restriction therapy.
Eggar said Valir also offers what is called direct access, which can allow a patient to use a Valir facility without a prescription.
"In the state of Oklahoma, anyone can come to any of our clinics for 30 days without a prescription needed," Eggar said. "Once that 30 days is exceeded, then the therapist will go to the patient and see if a prescription or referral is needed from there."
For more information on Valir Health Enid Outpatient Clinic, visit valir.com/enid-clinic, or call (580) 237-7896
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.