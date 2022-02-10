ENID, Okla. — Impress your sweetie with a one-of-a-kind date night at Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center just in time for Valentine’s Day.
Museum After Dark: Date Night at the Museum will be 7-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11. Couples attending the event can stroll through the museum to revisit shared experiences and make new memories with a behind-the-scenes tour of the new exhibit, All Aboard: Examining the Orphan Trains. The evening is being billed as a romantic opportunity to take a closer look at the permanent exhibits and the historic buildings of Humphrey Heritage Village on-site after hours, museum officials said. Hors d’oeuvres and a choice of romantic beverages will be served.
Tickets are $25 per person, $50 per couple.
“It’s a ticketed event, so we have it almost sold out at this point, but we still have a few tickets at this point,” Executive Director Jake Krumweide said.
Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center is located at 507 S. 4th in Enid. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
